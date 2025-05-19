Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling at Sea Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling at Sea Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250524-N-FC892-2128 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2025) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christian Sherman, left, from Findlay, Ohio assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), instructs Sailors also assigned to America, procedure for handling a fuel line during fueling-at-sea training in the Philippine Sea, May 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 04:38
    Photo ID: 9060044
    VIRIN: 250524-N-FC892-2128
    Resolution: 6156x4152
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling at Sea Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling at Sea Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling at Sea Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling at Sea Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling at Sea Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling at Sea Training
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Fueling at Sea Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fueling at Sea
    Boatswain's Mate
    Training
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download