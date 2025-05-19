Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees from UCT-2 Interact with LA Fleet Week 2025 Attendees [Image 10 of 12]

    Seabees from UCT-2 Interact with LA Fleet Week 2025 Attendees

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Lyndsi Gutierrez 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    SAN PEDRO, Calif. — Underwater Construction Team (UCT) TWO Seabees interact with visitors at Fleet Week 2025 both underwater and on land around the UCT TWO demonstration tank.

    Naval Construction Group One (NCG 1) is homeported in Pt. Hueneme, California, and leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of its Naval Construction Regiments (NCR’s), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB’s), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG 1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation need to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 02:39
    Photo ID: 9060000
    VIRIN: 250523-N-EJ384-1190
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.79 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

