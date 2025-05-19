Gold Star parents looking at binder with names of all Fallen Soldiers since the Korean War, May 11, 2025. This binder was carried for 250 miles during the Fort Hunter Liggett Army 250-Mile Ruck March, May 7-11, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2025 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9058893
|VIRIN:
|250511-A-A5038-1006
|Resolution:
|1350x1800
|Size:
|387.47 KB
|Location:
|DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 250-Mile Ruck March 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.