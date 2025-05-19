Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250-Mile Ruck March 2025

    Army 250-Mile Ruck March 2025

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Gold Star parents looking at binder with names of all Fallen Soldiers since the Korean War, May 11, 2025. This binder was carried for 250 miles during the Fort Hunter Liggett Army 250-Mile Ruck March, May 7-11, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 12:57
    Photo ID: 9058893
    VIRIN: 250511-A-A5038-1006
    Resolution: 1350x1800
    Size: 387.47 KB
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Army250
    Army250RuckMarch

