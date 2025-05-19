CBRNE Soldiers prove combat readiness at Best Warrior Competition on Fort Carson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation honed their skills and demonstrated their combat readiness during the Best Squad Competition, May 12 - 16. Sgt. 1st Class Bobby Poling, Sgt. Daniel Arocha, Spc. Justin Terrel, Pfc. Blake Morris and Pvt. Conner Wilson from the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 25th Chemical Company (Technical Escort), 83rd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade squad, won the 20th CBRNE Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Carson, Colorado. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shamel M. Joyner.