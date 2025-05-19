Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRNE Soldiers prove combat readiness at Best Warrior Competition on Fort Carson

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Soldiers from the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation honed their skills and demonstrated their combat readiness during the Best Squad Competition, May 12 - 16. Sgt. 1st Class Bobby Poling, Sgt. Daniel Arocha, Spc. Justin Terrel, Pfc. Blake Morris and Pvt. Conner Wilson from the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 25th Chemical Company (Technical Escort), 83rd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade squad, won the 20th CBRNE Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Carson, Colorado. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shamel M. Joyner.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 12:14
    Photo ID: 9058811
    VIRIN: 250523-A-A4433-1001
    Resolution: 5296x4150
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    CBRNE Soldiers prove combat readiness at Best Squad Competition on Fort Carson

    Fort Carson
    48th Chemical Brigade
    25th Chemical Company
    20th CBRNE Command
    Brig. Gen. W Bochat

