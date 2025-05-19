CBRNE Soldiers prove combat readiness at Best Squad Competition on Fort Carson

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation honed their skills and demonstrated their combat readiness during the Best Squad Competition, May 12 - 16. Soldiers from four 20th CBRNE Command teams competed against each other during challenging training events that tested their ability to shoot, move and communicate. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shamel M. Joyner. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Soldiers from the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation honed their skills and demonstrated their combat readiness during the Best Squad Competition, May 12 - 16.



Sgt. 1st Class Bobby Poling, Sgt. Daniel Arocha, Spc. Justin Terrel, Pfc. Blake Morris and Pvt. Conner Wilson from the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 25th Chemical Company (Technical Escort), 83rd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade squad, won the 20th CBRNE Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Carson, Colorado.



Spc. Justin Terrel from the 48th Chemical Brigade was named Soldier of the Year while Sgt. Danuel Arocha from the 48th Chemical Brigade and Sgt. Mackenzie Meyer from the 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD) tied for Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.



Soldiers from four 20th CBRNE Command teams competed against each other during challenging training events that tested their ability to shoot, move and communicate. The training lanes included everything from hiking the 2,744-step Manitou Springs Incline and an Army Combat Fitness Test to a weapons range and a ruck march.



The team will now compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition.



Other best squad competitors included teams that represented the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company; the Fort Carson, Colorado-based 71st Ordnance Group (EOD); and the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 52nd EOD Group (EOD).



Staff Sgt. Tre Thorton, Sgt. Gianpaul DachardiMoreno, Spc. Jonathan Sierra, Pfc. Christian Holloway and Pvt. Jamar Collins represented the 20th CBRNE Command.



The 52nd EOD Group was represented by Staff Sgt. Andrew Gettle, Sgt. Logan Gardiner, Sgt. Mackenzie Meyer, Sgt. Joshua Sobkoviak and Spc. Calvin Battaglia.



Sgt. 1st Class Jared Knox, Sgt. Jacob Wilkinson, Spc. Trey Tuchtenhagen, Pfc. Matthew Schieper and Pfc. Aaron Reeves represented the 71st EOD Group.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



The 20th CBRNE Command enables military operations around the world and supports domestic authorities across the nation.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the senior enlisted leader, recognized the Soldiers at the Best Squad Competition Awards Ceremony.



Bochat said the squads demonstrated that they were committed, brilliant at the basics, ready, nested and engaged.



“The competition was tough, realistic and challenging. The grit I witnessed over the week made me extremely honored to be your commanding general. You are unmatched,” said Bochat.