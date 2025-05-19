Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a joint, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training in Pabradė, Military Operation Urban Terrain (MOUT), Lithuania, May 19, 2025, during exercise Swift Response 2025, as a part of the broader Defender Europe 25 framework. The training highlights the high level of cooperation, readiness, and interoperability among allied forces operating in complex urban environments. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Elena Baladelli)