Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain [Image 14 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a joint, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) training in Pabradė, Military Operation Urban Terrain (MOUT), Lithuania, May 19, 2025, during exercise Swift Response 2025, as a part of the broader Defender Europe 25 framework. The training highlights the high level of cooperation, readiness, and interoperability among allied forces operating in complex urban environments. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Elena Baladelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 08:00
    Photo ID: 9058100
    VIRIN: 250519-A-II094-9160
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain [Image 15 of 15], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain
    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade and French soldiers conduct a Military Operation on Urban Terrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    7th ATC TSC
    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Defender Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download