US, Morocco conduct field training exercise at African Lion 2025

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, work alongside Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Hungarian Defence Forces, and Ghana Armed Forces Special Operations soldiers as they prepare for exfiltration during a field training exercise at African Lion 2025 (AL25), Tifnit, Morocco, May 18, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (Photo altered for security purposes) (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Daniel Alejandro Luna)