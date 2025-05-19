Gen. Andrew Poppas, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general, meets with U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Greece headquarters in Thessaloniki. Poppas toured the NATO headquarters May 8 as part of a visit focused on forward-deployed readiness and strategic partnerships. (Photo courtesy of NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Greece)
Forces Command commander visits NATO unit in Greece
