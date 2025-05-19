Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forces Command commander visits NATO unit in Greece [Image 5 of 5]

    Forces Command commander visits NATO unit in Greece

    THESSALONIKI, GREECE

    05.08.2025

    U.S. Army NATO

    Gen. Andrew Poppas, U.S. Army Forces Command commanding general, meets with U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Greece headquarters in Thessaloniki. Poppas toured the NATO headquarters May 8 as part of a visit focused on forward-deployed readiness and strategic partnerships. (Photo courtesy of NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Greece)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 08:02
    Photo ID: 9058082
    VIRIN: 250508-A-A5025-1004
    Location: THESSALONIKI, GR
