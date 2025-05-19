San Pedro Host Welcoming Party for Los Angeles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LOS ANGELES (May 22, 2025) Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner speaks with local law enforcement at San Pedro’s Welcoming Party during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 22, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)