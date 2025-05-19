Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Pedro Host Welcoming Party for Los Angeles [Image 4 of 4]

    San Pedro Host Welcoming Party for Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper 

    Navy Region Southwest

    LOS ANGELES (May 22, 2025) Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner speaks with local law enforcement at San Pedro’s Welcoming Party during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 22, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    VIRIN: 250522-N-TJ001-1218
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
