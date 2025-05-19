U.S. Coast Guard members from Maritime Security Response Team West train alongside Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force members and members assigned to the Legend-class USCGC Stratton in Puerto Princesa, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Link of the Legend-class USCGC Stratton (WMSL 752) trains with U.S. Coast Guard members from Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) West as part of a training exercise with the Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Force in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 17, 2025. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. The U.S. Coast Guard has operated in the Indo-Pacific for more than 150 years, and the service is increasing efforts through targeted bilateral patrols with our national security cutters, fast response cutters, and other activities conducted in support of maritime missions to enhance our regional partnerships . (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk)