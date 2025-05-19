Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings [Image 59 of 59]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A barracks building from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown being moved May 13, 2025, from the 1600 block to another area of the installation. Contractors moved five buildings in 2025. These buildings will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can continue in their old location on new officer quarters. The contractor moving these buildings is Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis. In 2023 during the first barracks move operations at Fort McCoy, that was the first time an effort like that took place at Fort McCoy, Fort McCoy officials said. Looking back, all five of the current buildings being moved were originally built 83 years ago in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 00:27
    Photo ID: 9053915
    VIRIN: 250513-A-OK556-9267
    Resolution: 4000x1868
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings [Image 59 of 59], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings
    Fifth World War II-era barracks moved at Fort McCoy in May 2025; completes historical effort to save 80-year-old buildings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Camp McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works
    World War II-era barracks buildings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download