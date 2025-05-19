1st Information Operations Command (Land) Inactivation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Thursday, May 8th, 2025, the 1st Information Operations Command (Land) held its inactivation ceremony at Thurman Auditorium in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. It was initially activated on May 1st, 1995, then again as a multi-component organization within the Army on October 15th, 2006. After 30 years of service, the mission of the 1st Information Operations Command (Land) has been rendered complete.