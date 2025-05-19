Rear Adm. S.M. Waddell Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (May 8, 2025) Rear Adm. S.M. Waddell, Deputy Commander, Royal Canadian Navy, signs a guest book during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, May 8, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)