Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. S.M. Waddell Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rear Adm. S.M. Waddell Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (May 8, 2025) Rear Adm. S.M. Waddell, Deputy Commander, Royal Canadian Navy, signs a guest book during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, May 8, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 22:17
    Photo ID: 9053728
    VIRIN: 250508-N-YV347-1022
    Resolution: 6395x4568
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. S.M. Waddell Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. S.M. Waddell Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    Rear Adm. S.M. Waddell Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SINGAPORE
    ROYAL CANADIAN NAVY
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    ALLIES AND PARTNERS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download