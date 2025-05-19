The Tethered Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Experimentation Payload System (TULEPS) is a new test asset that enables rapid testing of unmanned aviation payloads without requiring flight clearances providing extended operational time, secure data transmission, and adaptability for ship- and vehicle-based applications at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Chuck Regner)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9052888
|VIRIN:
|250415-O-JQ696-9885
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|567.93 KB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New unmanned test system accelerates UAS development at NAWCAD, by NAWCAD Visual Information, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New unmanned test system accelerates UAS development at NAWCAD
No keywords found.