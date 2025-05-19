New unmanned test system accelerates UAS development at NAWCAD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Tethered Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Experimentation Payload System (TULEPS) is a new test asset that enables rapid testing of unmanned aviation payloads without requiring flight clearances providing extended operational time, secure data transmission, and adaptability for ship- and vehicle-based applications at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Chuck Regner)