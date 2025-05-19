Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New unmanned test system accelerates UAS development at NAWCAD

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by NAWCAD Visual Information 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    The Tethered Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Experimentation Payload System (TULEPS) is a new test asset that enables rapid testing of unmanned aviation payloads without requiring flight clearances providing extended operational time, secure data transmission, and adaptability for ship- and vehicle-based applications at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Chuck Regner)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 15:49
    Photo ID: 9052888
    VIRIN: 250415-O-JQ696-9885
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 567.93 KB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    uas
    uav
    nawcad
    developmental test
    naval air warfare center aircraft division
    ux-24

