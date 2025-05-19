US Navy and Chilean Navy Musicians Pose in Front of Pacific Fleet Band Hall

HONOLULU, HAWAII (2025) - Members of the Chilean Navy Band (center) pose with U.S. Pacific Fleet Band members at their building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
The Esmeralda is on a six-month deployment and will make numerous port visits to multiple countries. The ship has a crew of 280, many of whom are recent graduates of Chile’s naval academy and learn about navigation and seamanship during the deployment. Honolulu, Hawaii, May 19, 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician Second Class Michael Minor/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 15:54
|Photo ID:
|9052887
|VIRIN:
|250519-N-RO749-1001
|Resolution:
|5120x3855
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
