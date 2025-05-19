Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Navy and Chilean Navy Musicians Pose in Front of Pacific Fleet Band Hall [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Navy and Chilean Navy Musicians Pose in Front of Pacific Fleet Band Hall

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Morgan 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (2025) - Members of the Chilean Navy Band (center) pose with U.S. Pacific Fleet Band members at their building on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    The Esmeralda is on a six-month deployment and will make numerous port visits to multiple countries. The ship has a crew of 280, many of whom are recent graduates of Chile’s naval academy and learn about navigation and seamanship during the deployment. Honolulu, Hawaii, May 19, 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician Second Class Michael Minor/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 15:54
    Photo ID: 9052887
    VIRIN: 250519-N-RO749-1001
    Resolution: 5120x3855
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy and Chilean Navy Musicians Pose in Front of Pacific Fleet Band Hall [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Navy and Chilean Navy Musicians Pose in Front of Pacific Fleet Band Hall
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band &quot;Big Wave&quot; Brass Band performs at International Marketplace, Honolulu
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band &quot;Big Wave&quot; Brass Band performs at International Marketplace, Honolulu

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Fleet Band
    Esmeralda
    Navy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download