Gear practice

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Staff Sgt Ayden De La Cruz, a 188th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, practices putting on his gear in under one minute on May 20, 2025 at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark.

    firefighter
    civil engineers
    188th Wing
    Ebbing ANGB

