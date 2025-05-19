DKI APCSS Hosts Open House

DKI APCSS held an ‘open house’ as part of its Comprehensive Security Course (CSC) 25-2, hosting 7 organizations from across Hawaii, May 19, 2025. Agencies and institutions as diverse as the Joint Interagency Task Force West (JIATF-W), the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC Global), the East West Center, the Indo-Pacific Defense Forum, and the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (CFE-DMHA) all participated providing overviews of their work and ideas for collaborating to deter and prevail in the Indo-Pacific. (US Department of Defense photo by Doug Carroll)
