22nd MEU | BLT 3/6 Departs the USS San Antonio for Raid During ARGMEUEX

U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG), board a MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd MEU, as part of Amphibious Ready Group MEU exercise (ARGMEUEX), aboard the San Antonio, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 16, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts training in support of various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)