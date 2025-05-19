Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU | BLT 3/6 Departs the USS San Antonio for Raid During ARGMEUEX [Image 12 of 12]

    22nd MEU | BLT 3/6 Departs the USS San Antonio for Raid During ARGMEUEX

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG), board a MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd MEU, as part of Amphibious Ready Group MEU exercise (ARGMEUEX), aboard the San Antonio, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 16, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts training in support of various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 18:55
    Photo ID: 9050308
    VIRIN: 250516-M-QX760-2096
    Resolution: 5277x7911
    Size: 16.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU | BLT 3/6 Departs the USS San Antonio for Raid During ARGMEUEX [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    raid
    22d MEU
    San Antonio
    ARGMEUX
    3/6

