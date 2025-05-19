Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss Celebrates Freedom During Armed Forces Day celebration [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Gellos serves as the drum major for the 1st Armored Division Band’s marching band during the Armed Forces Day parade and celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 17, 2025. Notably, in addition to their musical responsibilities, personnel within the 1st Armored Division Band maintain their training as Soldiers, prepared to execute essential support functions in operational environments.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 18:27
    Photo ID: 9050210
    VIRIN: 250517-A-KV967-1002
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
