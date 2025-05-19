Bliss celebrates freedom during Armed Forces Day celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Gellos serves as the drum major for the 1st Armored Division Band’s marching band during the Armed Forces Day parade and celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 17, 2025. Notably, in addition to their musical responsibilities, personnel within the 1st Armored Division Band maintain their training as Soldiers, prepared to execute essential support functions in operational environments.