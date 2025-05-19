Travis AFB attendees perform ruck march, honor Gold Star families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A family poses for a photo during a Gold Star ruck march at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 17, 2025. More than 200 people attended an annual Gold Star family ruck march event held by 60th Air Mobility Wing and 621st Contingency Response Wing to honor fallen military service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)