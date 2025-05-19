Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB attendees perform ruck march, honor Gold Star families [Image 10 of 11]

    FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    A family poses for a photo during a Gold Star ruck march at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 17, 2025. More than 200 people attended an annual Gold Star family ruck march event held by 60th Air Mobility Wing and 621st Contingency Response Wing to honor fallen military service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 17:57
    Photo ID: 9050128
    VIRIN: 250517-F-BQ943-1034
    Resolution: 7140x5371
    Size: 13.64 MB
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB attendees perform ruck march, honor Gold Star families [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    Gold Star Families
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    621CRW
    621st Contingencty Response Wing

