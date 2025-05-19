Swift Response 25: Sky Soldiers Conduct a Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepares to fire an M320 grenade launcher during a live fire iteration as part of Exercise Swift Response 25 at the Adazi Training Area, Latvia, May 19, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)