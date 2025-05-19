Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) conducts port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Spruance (DDG 111) conducts port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ace-Addison TAPIT 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 2, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) conducts a routine port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, May 2. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Ace-Addison Tapit)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 16:38
    Photo ID: 9049798
    VIRIN: 250502-N-KD438-5031
    Resolution: 2992x2992
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance (DDG 111) conducts port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ace-Addison TAPIT, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) conducts port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County
    USS Spruance (DDG 111) conducts port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County
    USS Spruance (DDG 111) conducts port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County
    USS Spruance (DDG 111) conducts port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port Hueneme
    Port Call
    USS Spruance
    NBVC
    DDG 111

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download