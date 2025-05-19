U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Anthony Kingdom, a drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, performs a military press during a strongman competition aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, May 20, 2025. Marine Corps Community Services held the competition, consisting of a series of events meant to showcase strength, to promote camaraderie and cohesion and to raise money for unit funds.
(Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 14:47
|Photo ID:
|9049389
|VIRIN:
|250520-M-FF476-1219
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
