    Strongman Competition

    Strongman Competition

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Anthony Kingdom, a drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, performs a military press during a strongman competition aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, May 20, 2025. Marine Corps Community Services held the competition, consisting of a series of events meant to showcase strength, to promote camaraderie and cohesion and to raise money for unit funds.
    (Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 14:47
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Strongman Competition [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

