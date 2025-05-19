Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade leads multinational airborne operation in Lithuania [Image 4 of 20]

    Swift Response 2025: 173rd Airborne Brigade leads multinational airborne operation in Lithuania

    GAIžIūNAI, LITHUANIA

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade drop from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules as part of Swift Response 2025, as a part of Swift Response 2025 at Memel Drop Zone, Gaižiūnai Training Area, Lithuania, May 16, 2025. The operation involves 1,650 paratroopers from five allied nations: Italy, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. This demonstration highlights the ability to work together in unannounced combat situations. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Elena Baladelli)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 12:19
    Location: GAIžIūNAI, LT
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    7th ATC TSC
    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Defender Europe

