ACNO Adm. Jim Kilby Met COLNAV for Counterpart Engagement

Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby met with Commander of the Colombian Navy (COLNAV) Adm. Juan Ricardo Rozo Obregón at the Pentagon, May 19, 2025. During the counterpart engagement, the two leaders discussed continued collaboration in operations and intelligence activities as Colombia is a key U.S. defense partner in Latin America and the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White).