Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby met with Commander of the Colombian Navy (COLNAV) Adm. Juan Ricardo Rozo Obregón at the Pentagon, May 19, 2025. During the counterpart engagement, the two leaders discussed continued collaboration in operations and intelligence activities as Colombia is a key U.S. defense partner in Latin America and the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White).
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 10:18
|Photo ID:
|9048389
|VIRIN:
|250519-N-QO892-1000
|Resolution:
|3243x2162
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ACNO Adm. Jim Kilby Met COLNAV for Counterpart Engagement [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.