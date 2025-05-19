Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is interviewed live by Will Cain on 'The Will Cain Show' outside the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 19, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 08:34
|Photo ID:
|9048015
|VIRIN:
|250519-D-PM193-3088
|Resolution:
|5474x3649
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD Joins 'The Will Cain Show' [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.