250514-N-UA460-2036 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 14, 2025) A U.S. Sailor engages a simulated fire with a carbon dioxide extinguisher during an engineering training team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 07:21
|Photo ID:
|9047863
|VIRIN:
|250514-N-UA460-2036
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.