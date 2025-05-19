3MDTF Commander Honored by Australian Army Chief During Visit to Fort Shafter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Michael D. Rose, commander of the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF), engaged with Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on May 12, 2025, to discuss 3MDTF growth, operations, and relationship building with the Australian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alfaro)