NCTF-RH Hosts Honolulu City Councilmembers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Steven Chow, deputy director for facilities, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), provides information on a fuel pipe display to Tommy Waters, chair, Honolulu City Council, and Radiant Cordero, councilmember, Honolulu City Council, during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Honolulu, Hawaii on May 15, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)