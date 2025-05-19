Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers in Yokohama engage with local youth during inaugural sports exchange [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers in Yokohama engage with local youth during inaugural sports exchange

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 5th Transportation Company at Yokohama North Dock pose for a photo together with a group of local children they invited to the installation May 6 for an inaugural sports exchange event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 20:24
    Photo ID: 9047205
    VIRIN: 250506-A-HP857-9705
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 708.71 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers in Yokohama engage with local youth during inaugural sports exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Alena Leshchyk, left, commander of the 5th Transportation Company commander, along with Soldiers from her unit, welcome the Yokohama Higashi Little League team to an inaugural sports exchange event May 6 at Yokohama North Dock.
    Soldiers in Yokohama engage with local youth during inaugural sports exchange
    Soldiers in Yokohama engage with local youth during inaugural sports exchange
    Soldiers in Yokohama engage with local youth during inaugural sports exchange
    Soldiers in Yokohama engage with local youth during inaugural sports exchange
    Soldiers in Yokohama engage with local youth during inaugural sports exchange
    Soldiers in Yokohama engage with local youth during inaugural sports exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers in Yokohama engage with local youth during inaugural sports exchange

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    bilateral event
    IMCOM Pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    : U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download