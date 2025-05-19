Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local students showcase engineering skills at Navy Bridge Building Challenge [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Local students showcase engineering skills at Navy Bridge Building Challenge

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Scott Pittman 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Volunteers at the 2025 Navy Bridge Building Challenge. Students from nine local schools, as well as some homeschoolers, participated in this year’s challenge, hosted by Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, May 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 18:11
    Photo ID: 9047033
    VIRIN: 250503-N-FI736-1126
    Resolution: 4475x3196
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local students showcase engineering skills at Navy Bridge Building Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by Scott Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Local students showcase engineering skills at Navy Bridge Building Challenge
    Local students showcase engineering skills at Navy Bridge Building Challenge
    Local students showcase engineering skills at Navy Bridge Building Challenge
    Local students showcase engineering skills at Navy Bridge Building Challenge
    Local students showcase engineering skills at Navy Bridge Building Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Local students showcase engineering skills at Navy Bridge Building Challenge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    keyport
    stem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download