Local students showcase engineering skills at Navy Bridge Building Challenge

Volunteers at the 2025 Navy Bridge Building Challenge. Students from nine local schools, as well as some homeschoolers, participated in this year’s challenge, hosted by Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, May 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released)
