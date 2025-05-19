Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHCOH Visits OHHS [Image 17 of 17]

    NHCOH Visits OHHS

    OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Matthew Williams 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    Service members from Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor speak with students at Oak Harbor High School in Oak Harbor, Wash., May 2, 2025, discussing career opportunities in Navy medicine. The event aimed to provide students insight into healthcare careers available through military service. (DoD photo by Matthew Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 15:46
    Photo ID: 9046689
    VIRIN: 250502-D-XP364-7483
    Resolution: 6416x3081
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, NHCOH Visits OHHS [Image 17 of 17], by Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Outreach
    Recruitment and Retention

