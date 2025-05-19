Service members from Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor speak with students at Oak Harbor High School in Oak Harbor, Wash., May 2, 2025, discussing career opportunities in Navy medicine. The event aimed to provide students insight into healthcare careers available through military service. (DoD photo by Matthew Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9046689
|VIRIN:
|250502-D-XP364-7483
|Resolution:
|6416x3081
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NHCOH Visits OHHS [Image 17 of 17], by Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.