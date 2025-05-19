Naval Submarine School Submarine Escape Trainer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Naval Submarine School students are put through surface survival training at the school’s Pressurized Submarine Escape Training facility as part of Basic Enlisted Submarine School, Apr. 28, 2025.



This training teaches the students what to expect on the surface of a body of water in the need of an emergency submarine escape.



U.S. Navy photo by SR Duncan Woodard