    Naval Submarine School Submarine Escape Trainer

    Naval Submarine School Submarine Escape Trainer

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Lauren Laughlin 

    Naval Submarine School

    U.S. Naval Submarine School students are put through surface survival training at the school’s Pressurized Submarine Escape Training facility as part of Basic Enlisted Submarine School, Apr. 28, 2025.

    This training teaches the students what to expect on the surface of a body of water in the need of an emergency submarine escape.

    U.S. Navy photo by SR Duncan Woodard

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:16
    Photo ID: 9045394
    VIRIN: 250428-N-ZZ999-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Naval Submarine School Submarine Escape Trainer [Image 12 of 12], by Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Submarine School
    Submarine
    training
    PSET
    Pressurized Submarine Escape

