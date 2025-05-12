Date Taken: 05.15.2025 Date Posted: 05.19.2025 05:59 Photo ID: 9044997 VIRIN: 250515-A-FV695-8053 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.55 MB Location: BAYERN, DE

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, V Corps Best Squad [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.