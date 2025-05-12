Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week with the Pack [Image 5 of 5]

    Police Week with the Pack

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, push a Humvee during the Police Week “Battle of the Pack” competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2025. Police Week honors and commemorates the lives of those lost in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Defenders
    8th Security Forces Squadron
    Police Week

