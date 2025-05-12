Police Week with the Pack

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, push a Humvee during the Police Week “Battle of the Pack” competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2025. Police Week honors and commemorates the lives of those lost in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)