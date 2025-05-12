Armed Forces Day Parade Honors Veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Veterans from multiple branches are honored during the 63rd annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sponsors the event each year to honor the service and sacrifices of the U.S. armed forces while fostering patriotism and community connections. This year’s honored service branch is the U.S. Army, celebrating its 250th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)