    Armed Forces Day Parade Honors Veterans

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Veterans from multiple branches are honored during the 63rd annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sponsors the event each year to honor the service and sacrifices of the U.S. armed forces while fostering patriotism and community connections. This year’s honored service branch is the U.S. Army, celebrating its 250th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 17:29
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Reserves
    Torrance
    USArmy
    ArmyReserve
    ArmedForcesDay
    TAFDA 25

