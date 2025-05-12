Maj Amos Retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 192nd Wing’s Chief Council, Virginia Air National Guard, present U.S. Air Force Maj. Ajah Amos, equal opportunity director, 192nd wing, with the Chief’s medallion during a retirement ceremony May 17, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA. Maj Amos was the Equal Opportunity Director for the 192nd Wing from 2016 to 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers)