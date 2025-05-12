Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj Amos Retires [Image 6 of 6]

    Maj Amos Retires

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers 

    192nd Wing

    The 192nd Wing’s Chief Council, Virginia Air National Guard, present U.S. Air Force Maj. Ajah Amos, equal opportunity director, 192nd wing, with the Chief’s medallion during a retirement ceremony May 17, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA. Maj Amos was the Equal Opportunity Director for the 192nd Wing from 2016 to 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers)

