Curtis Wilbur Conduct In-Port Emergency Team Drill

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Domingo-Luis Arcangeles, responds to simulated flooding during an in-port emergency team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 13, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)