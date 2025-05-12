Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 takes off during flight operations from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 13, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9043922
    VIRIN: 250513-N-QV397-3024
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight operations
    United States Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter
    Battle Cats of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download