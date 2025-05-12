U.S. Army with the 501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division operate a casualty collection point after a simulated attack during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 18, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.
NATO joint forces are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)
This work, 501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division Conducts Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SSG Jacob Dunlap