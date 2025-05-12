501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division Conducts Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army with the 501st Aviation Battalion, 1st Armored Division operate a casualty collection point after a simulated attack during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 18, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.

NATO joint forces are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)