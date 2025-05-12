1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

U.S. Army with the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade provide care to a simulated casualty inside a casualty collection point after a simulated attack during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 18, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.
Warfighting and peace-keeping exercises with Allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen the Alliance’s shared commitment to global security and stability.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)
