    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2 [Image 2 of 3]

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army with the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade provide care to a simulated casualty inside a casualty collection point after a simulated attack during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 18, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.
    Warfighting and peace-keeping exercises with Allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen the Alliance’s shared commitment to global security and stability.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 08:18
    Photo ID: 9043827
    VIRIN: 250518-Z-AY325-1022
    Resolution: 5987x3991
    Size: 27.35 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
