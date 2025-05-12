1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army with the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade provide care to a simulated casualty inside a casualty collection point after a simulated attack during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 18, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.

Allies and partner nations train together to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve their warfighting readiness, tactical proficiency, and integration.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)