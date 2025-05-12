405th AFSB ‘I’M A DEFENDER’ Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 issue in the Greece

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KOMOTINI, Greece – As part of DEFENDER 25, a team of nearly 40 personnel from Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, is deployed Komotini, Greece, and has established an equipment configuration and hand-off area (ECHA) at an airfield just outside the city.



The team – mostly Italian host nation employees assigned to AFSBn-Africa – is receiving nearly 800 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and major end items from Leghorn and APS-2 worksites in the Netherlands and Germany. The APS-2 – which includes an entire light infantry battalion, a chemical defense company, and Class VIII medical supplies and equipment – is being issued to Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) deployed to Europe for DEFENDER 25.



Pictured here is Maj. Jeremy Evans from Army Field Support Battalion-Africa in Livorno, Italy. For DEFENDER 25, Evans is the ECHA mission officer in charge in Komotini. He said his battalion’s mission at DEFENDER would not be possible without the AFSBn-Africa Italian host nation workforce. Every piece of APS-2 equipment was expertly maintained, deployed and issued thanks to them, he said.



DEFENDER 25 involves about 23,000 troops from the U.S., Allied and partner nations and runs from May 11 to June 24, 2025, in 15 countries across Europe. To view more DEFENDER 25 media products, go to www.dvidshub.net/feature/defendereurope. To learn more about DEFENDER 25, visit www.europeafrica.army.mil/Defender.