    405th AFSB ‘I’M A DEFENDER’ Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 issue in the Greece

    KOMOTINI, GREECE

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    KOMOTINI, Greece – As part of DEFENDER 25, a team of nearly 40 personnel from Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, is deployed Komotini, Greece, and has established an equipment configuration and hand-off area (ECHA) at an airfield just outside the city.

    The team – mostly Italian host nation employees assigned to AFSBn-Africa – is receiving nearly 800 Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 tactical vehicles and major end items from Leghorn and APS-2 worksites in the Netherlands and Germany. The APS-2 – which includes an entire light infantry battalion, a chemical defense company, and Class VIII medical supplies and equipment – is being issued to Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) deployed to Europe for DEFENDER 25.

    Pictured here is Daniel Echeverri, the accountable property officer at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa in Livorno, Italy, and at the APS-2 ECHA site in Komotini. He said he’s getting plenty of hands-on property book accountability experience in a deployed environment thanks to DEFENDER 25. He’s learning a lot from his AFSBn-Africa teammates, he said.

    DEFENDER 25 involves about 23,000 troops from the U.S., Allied and partner nations and runs from May 11 to June 24, 2025, in 15 countries across Europe. To view more DEFENDER 25 media products, go to www.dvidshub.net/feature/defendereurope. To learn more about DEFENDER 25, visit www.europeafrica.army.mil/Defender.

