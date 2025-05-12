US medical soldier inducts into Order of Military Medical Merit at African Lion 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eduardo Moreira-Orantes, 172nd Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 330th Medical Brigade, receives a medallion signifying his induction into the Order of Military Medical Merit during African Lion 2025 (AL25) at Agadir, Morocco, May 11, 2025. Founded in 1982 as a non-profit organization, the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) privately cultivates camaraderie within the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) personnel worldwide. This exclusive entity recognizes individuals for their high integrity, professional competence, selflessness and 15 years or more of dedicated contributions to army medicine. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett)