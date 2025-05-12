SOUDA BAY, Greece – (Mar. 13, 2025) Ensign Blake Harrison plots damage during a Mobility Damage Control Warfare (MOB-D) assessment from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in Souda Bay, Greece during a mid-deployment voyage repair (MDVR), Mar. 13, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9043180
|VIRIN:
|250313-N-FS061-4008
|Resolution:
|5609x3739
|Size:
|9.61 MB
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 Conducts Mobility Damage Control Warfare (MOB-D) Assessment Aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.