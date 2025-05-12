2025 Marine Corps Annual Rifle Squad Competition Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps instructors with The Basic School prepare an ambush as a simulated enemy force during a rifle squad competition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 13, 2025. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrates their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri)