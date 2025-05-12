Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Marine Corps Annual Rifle Squad Competition Day 2 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Marine Corps Annual Rifle Squad Competition Day 2

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marine Corps instructors with The Basic School prepare an ambush as a simulated enemy force during a rifle squad competition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 13, 2025. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrates their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Ulibarri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9043176
    VIRIN: 250513-M-RB154-1052
    Resolution: 7237x4827
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Marine Corps Annual Rifle Squad Competition Day 2 [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Marine Corps Annual Rifle Squad Competition Day 2
    2025 Marine Corps Annual Rifle Squad Competition Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Training Command
    USMCNews
    USMCRifleSquadCompetition25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download