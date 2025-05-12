Chaplain Michael Dawson Preaches to Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain (Maj.) Michael Dawson preaches to Soldiers during a field training exercise, providing spiritual support and guidance in a tactical environment. As the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Dawson exemplifies the critical role Army chaplains serve in promoting morale, ethical leadership, and spiritual readiness among troops.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Shaffer)