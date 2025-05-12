Chaplain Michael Dawson Preaches to Soldiers

Chaplain (Maj.) Michael Dawson preaches to Soldiers during a field training exercise, providing spiritual support and guidance in a tactical environment. As the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Dawson exemplifies the critical role Army chaplains serve in promoting morale, ethical leadership, and spiritual readiness among troops.
Faith in the Fight: 101st CAB Chaplains Strengthen Soldier Resilience Through Spiritual Support
