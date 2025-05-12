Faith in the Fight: 101st CAB Chaplains Strengthen Soldier Resilience Through Spiritual Support

ERBIL AIR BASE, Iraq – Religious celebrations strengthen the spiritual growth of Soldiers in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as they support ongoing operations in the Middle East. Spiritual support from the 101st CAB and partner chaplains play a key role in sustaining troop resilience, while also allowing Soldiers to practice their faith and uphold personal convictions.



"Religious support is a combat multiplier,” said Maj. Michael Dawson, pastor and chaplain for the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. “The Army has acknowledged the importance of spiritual connection to our resiliency and lethality, and have embraced it. We understand that a Soldier is not going to be at their best if they’re not able to exercise

their religion.”



On a cold morning in March, a small group of Soldiers and civilians, follow Imam Mohammed Ekililu, into the little wooden chapel for a meal at Logistical Support Area (LSA) Danger on Erbil Air Base, Iraq. This jovial group gathers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic Holiday that marks the end of the dawn-to-sunset fasting during the month-long celebration of Ramadan. Capt. Ekililu, the 2nd Squadron 17th Air Cavalry Regiment chaplain, claims the experience offered a powerful morale boost and belonging.



“When Soldiers see that they have a place of worship and someone that understands them spiritually, they light up,” said Ekililu. “Sometimes they are still learning and when they can come to a place and there’s someone to lead the prayers, they are happy. They find peace in practicing their religion.”



Later that day, the same chapel is inhabited by Christians who gather, four days after the Catholic Feast of the Annunciation, to fill the sanctuary and worship in the time leading up to Easter. The Catholic Feast of the Annunciation commemorates the Virgin Mary being visited by the archangel Gabriel to announce the coming birth of Jesus. Easter celebrates Jesus' resurrection and his triumph over death.



A few weeks later a Jewish rabbi leads Soldiers through a Passover Seder, April 19 at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. Capt. Adam Strater, the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) chaplain, reads from the Haggadah, the Jewish writings that explain the sequence for the Seder. The Seder is the ritual meal and service held for Passover. Strater explained that Passover marks the Jews gaining their freedom from Egypt.



"Almost 90% of Jews celebrate Passover in some capacity,” said Strater. “We are celebrating the release of our bondage from under Pharaoh. The idea is that in doing so we are putting ourselves in the place of the Israelites who were slaves in Egypt, and we are embodying their movement from slavery to freedom through this meal that has different steps along the way.”



Muslim Soldiers also seek to gain empathy by putting themselves through physical experiences that represent what someone else went through. Ekililu explained the physically representation found in the observation of Ramadan.

"When we are fasting, starving, and going through testing, it reminds us of the people in developing nations, the people on the street, the beggars.” said Ekililu. “You get a taste of what some people face every day of their lives.”



Deploying in service of their country carries deep personal meaning for Soldiers in the unit. The sense of shared purpose is something the chaplains work hard to nurture for Soldiers of all religious backgrounds.



“My main audience are Soldiers,” said Strater. “I make sure they are supported the best I can by giving them access to their own religious practices, supporting them through pastoral care, and offering them 100% confidentiality to be able to have conversations.”



Dawson echoed the importance of dialogue.



“This deployment is an opportunity to walk alongside our Soldiers as they take a journey,” said Dawson. “To have conversations, that in my mind are divine appointments. We are in this location; we are in close proximity, and it creates these opportunities to have those very intimate discussions about something that is life changing.”



By continuing to prioritize spiritual well-being as part of its pledge to build resilient Soldiers, the brigade fosters an environment of trust and unity. This environment strengthens mission readiness and deepens commitment to the team.



"Our unit bond transcends a lot of differences that we have,” said Dawson. “You can look at socioeconomic variables, you can look at political variables, and you can look at religious variables and see, even though we come from different places, we are all a part of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.”

