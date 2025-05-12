Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Center, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Karen S. Monday-Gresham, the commanding general for the 7th Mission Support Command, delivers remarks after the multinational Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX). U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 519th Field Hospital, 68th Theater Medical Command, and the 7384th Blood Detachment, alongside Lithuanian and multinational medical teams, conduct joint trauma lanes and mass casualty drills as part of HOSPEX during Swift Response 2025 at Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Elena Baladelli)