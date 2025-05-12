Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025 [Image 34 of 41]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025

    VEPIRAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Center, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Karen S. Monday-Gresham, the commanding general for the 7th Mission Support Command, delivers remarks after the multinational Hospital Exercise (HOSPEX). U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), 519th Field Hospital, 68th Theater Medical Command, and the 7384th Blood Detachment, alongside Lithuanian and multinational medical teams, conduct joint trauma lanes and mass casualty drills as part of HOSPEX during Swift Response 2025 at Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Elena Baladelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 11:34
    Photo ID: 9043060
    VIRIN: 250515-A-II094-9060
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: VEPIRAI, LT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025 [Image 41 of 41], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Swift Response 2025: the 173rd Airborne Brigade tests drones for blood supply and material transport in a multinational combat exercise.
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025
    Multinational hospital exercise at Vepirai Rocket base during Swift Response 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    7th ATC TSC
    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Defender Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download